American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Director Sells $35,940.00 in Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $11.26 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a market cap of $319.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.17.
American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMSC. TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
American Superconductor Company Profile
American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.
