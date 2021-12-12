American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Director Sells $35,940.00 in Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $11.26 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a market cap of $319.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.17.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 187.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 101,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMSC. TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

