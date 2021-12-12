Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.06

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $1.02. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 27,500 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $185.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

