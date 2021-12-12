Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,839,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

AMKR opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $711,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,775. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

