Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 262.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.02. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

