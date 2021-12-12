Analysts Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Announce $1.96 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.87. BRP reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

DOOO has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

DOOO traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.24. 62,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,329. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.15. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. FMR LLC boosted its position in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth about $4,094,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth about $323,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in BRP by 0.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in BRP by 50.2% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

