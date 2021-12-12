Analysts Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.36. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

CARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Carter Bankshares stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. 29,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,759. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield bought 6,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,562 shares of company stock worth $110,163 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 276,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

