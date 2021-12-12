Analysts Anticipate MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MGE Energy.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut MGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

MGEE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.69. The company had a trading volume of 52,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,230. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,498,000 after buying an additional 29,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,794,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,551,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 969,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,247,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,525,000 after buying an additional 224,635 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,251,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.