Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post sales of $154.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.30 million to $158.50 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $152.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $589.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $571.00 million to $609.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $649.52 million, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $676.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,079,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,641,000 after purchasing an additional 637,071 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,138,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 288,486 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBRA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,241. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

