Analysts Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $578.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will announce $578.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $777.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $495.71 million. SM Energy reported sales of $320.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

NYSE SM traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,693,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently -0.41%.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.