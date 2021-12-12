Analysts Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.08. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

NYSE:TPH opened at $28.02 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

