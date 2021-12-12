Analysts Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.19. Aramark reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000.

Aramark stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.31 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.63. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

