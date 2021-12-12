Analysts Expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio also reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 118.06% and a negative net margin of 3,086.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,071,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entera Bio by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 692,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

