Analysts Expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP also posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

EZPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ EZPW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,198. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a market cap of $390.18 million, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 43,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 25,531 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 114,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,665 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 46,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

