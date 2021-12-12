Analysts Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Post $0.26 EPS

Analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

HTLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1,577.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTLD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. 548,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,576. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

