Analysts Expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to Post $0.23 EPS

Analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

Shares of NYSE IBN opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 32,552.3% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 4,613,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,056,000 after buying an additional 4,599,310 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 19.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 24,847,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,898,000 after buying an additional 3,965,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 56.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,498,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,099,000 after buying an additional 3,803,750 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 91.4% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 4,600,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,806,000 after buying an additional 2,196,284 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 27.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,518,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,619,000 after buying an additional 2,069,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

