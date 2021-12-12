Analysts Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to post earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.96. The company had a trading volume of 77,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,291. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.00.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

