Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,936. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a market cap of $345.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.00%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

