Analysts Set Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target at $59.50

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aperam from €67.00 ($75.28) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Aperam alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY remained flat at $$49.49 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 491. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $56.54. Aperam has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $65.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $2.1059 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Aperam’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.