Analysts Set Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Target Price at $29.00

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPSEY shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ipsen in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ipsen alerts:

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.