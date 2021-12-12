Analysts Set Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPSEY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Ipsen stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. Ipsen has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

