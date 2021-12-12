Analysts Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Price Target at $11.42

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.42.

SAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 130,497 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 632,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 207,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

SAND stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,636. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

