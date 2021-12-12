Analysts Set Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Target Price at $142.67

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

Ziff Davis stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.60. The stock had a trading volume of 474,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,216. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $93.78 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,095 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,381,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

