Analyzing 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 1stdibs.Com and Betterware de Mexico, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67 Betterware de Mexico 0 0 1 0 3.00

1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.25%. Betterware de Mexico has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.22%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Betterware de Mexico.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Betterware de Mexico’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 5.96 -$12.53 million N/A N/A Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 2.49 $15.87 million $2.26 10.25

Betterware de Mexico has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Betterware de Mexico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A Betterware de Mexico 15.97% 103.89% 26.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Betterware de Mexico beats 1stdibs.Com on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

