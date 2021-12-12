Analyzing Pelangio Exploration (PGXPF) & Its Competitors

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS: PGXPF) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pelangio Exploration to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pelangio Exploration’s rivals have a beta of 0.40, meaning that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pelangio Exploration N/A -$1.34 million -2.38 Pelangio Exploration Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -10.32

Pelangio Exploration’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration. Pelangio Exploration is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pelangio Exploration and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Pelangio Exploration Competitors 694 2373 2743 110 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 24.46%. Given Pelangio Exploration’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pelangio Exploration has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pelangio Exploration N/A -199.09% -127.69% Pelangio Exploration Competitors -1,035.07% 3.79% -1.66%

Summary

Pelangio Exploration rivals beat Pelangio Exploration on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration, Inc. is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in world-class gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada. The company was founded on February 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

