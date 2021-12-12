Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lowered their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $45.86. 2,384,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 37,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $2,421,417.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,542.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $56,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,553 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,912. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Anaplan by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Anaplan by 223.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 260.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

