ankrETH (aEth) Price Hits $3,863.62 on Exchanges

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One ankrETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,863.62 or 0.07739090 BTC on exchanges. ankrETH has a total market cap of $113.32 million and approximately $12,342.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ankrETH has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00039932 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007113 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

AETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

