Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will post ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.65). Anterix posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anterix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other Anterix news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $610,025.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $61,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,350 in the last 90 days. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $57.58 on Thursday. Anterix has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.84.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

