APA Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.22. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

APA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APA from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

Shares of APA stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. APA has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in APA by 69.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in APA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of APA by 21.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. APA’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

