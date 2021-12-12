AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APPF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III bought 72,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,535,057.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $122.03 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,033.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.80.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

