Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.45 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

