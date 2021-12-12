Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.780-$1.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.91 billion-$6.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.50 billion.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,291,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,411. The company has a market capitalization of $137.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.94 and a 200-day moving average of $138.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.69.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied Materials stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Applied Materials comprises approximately 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

