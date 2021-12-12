Applied Research Investments LLC Has $8.20 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Applied Research Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 74.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for approximately 2.7% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.7% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 29.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM opened at $372.62 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of -86.66, a PEG ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.90.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.53.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

