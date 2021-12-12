Applied Research Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,336,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,453,000 after purchasing an additional 956,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,226,000 after purchasing an additional 495,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.