Applied Research Investments LLC Sells 272 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Applied Research Investments LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,589 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.3% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Amundi acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Adobe by 1,528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after acquiring an additional 449,205 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $453,685,000 after acquiring an additional 436,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,718,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $654.45 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $639.50 and its 200 day moving average is $616.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $311.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

