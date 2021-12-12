AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Insider Victoria Valenzuela Sells 50,000 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $4,025,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $90.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $116.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.47.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

