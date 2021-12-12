Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Aqua Metals reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Aqua Metals stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. 700,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,632. Aqua Metals has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 433.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 236,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 973.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 12,241.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 618,176 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

