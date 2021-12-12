Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

ABR stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 33.04 and a quick ratio of 33.04.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 2,450 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 130.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

