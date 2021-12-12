ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given “Buy” Rating at Tudor Pickering

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$15.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

ARX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.37.

ARX stock opened at C$11.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.80 and a 52-week high of C$13.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.8933451 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

