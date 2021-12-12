Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUGT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 325.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 36.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.14.

