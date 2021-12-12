Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Ares Capital has increased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ares Capital has a payout ratio of 88.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.

ARCC opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ares Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

