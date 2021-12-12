Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives $4.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARNGF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of ARNGF stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.