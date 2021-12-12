ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $125.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.46. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $118.04 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

