Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Trading Down 11.9%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) shares dropped 11.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.

About Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc operates as a shell company, which does not have any business operations. The company was founded by Nathalie Babazadeh and Kacey Mor-Vu on April 22, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.