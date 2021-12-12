Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.92.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. Asana has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.93.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total transaction of $2,666,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $1,755,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,767,648 shares of company stock worth $153,734,782 and sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 28.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after acquiring an additional 877,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Asana by 111.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

