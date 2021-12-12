Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $176.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.74. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.15.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,306,000 after purchasing an additional 124,496 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

