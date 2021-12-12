ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.55.

ASX opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter worth $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 39.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.