ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,764 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 1.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,055,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $781.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $320.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $798.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $771.76. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $451.84 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

