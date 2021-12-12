Aspen Group (ASPU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $2.83 on Friday. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55.

In other news, Director Douglas Kass acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASPU shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.