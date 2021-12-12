Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 15,639 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Argus raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

