Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,590 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $302.98 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.08 and a 52-week high of $316.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.88.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.02.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

